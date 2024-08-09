Authorities have not yet released any important information about whether or not there were any passengers on board the plane.

Potentially dramatic news coming from Brazil. A airplane passengers, which according to local sources would be able to carry several dozen people, crashed a few hours ago in the state of Sao Paulo.

As reported by local media, the number of people on board could be close to seventy. At the moment, however, the exact number of people has not yet been confirmed. passengers on this plane. Firefighters in the city of Vinhedo, where the crash occurred, confirmed the accident without providing further details.

Images broadcast by Brazilian TV GloboNews show a large area engulfed in flames, with smoke rising from what appears to be the plane’s fuselage. There is no doubt about the accident, but many questions remain about the conditions of the passengers and the dynamics of the accident.

Another video broadcast on GloboNews shows the moment when the plane loses altitudespiraling into a potentially fatal tailspin. Brazil’s airport authority Infraero has yet to officially confirm the extent of the accident, despite a request for information from the Associated Press.

However, incredibly, no local airline reported the disappearance of one of its aircraft. According to Voepass Linhas Aéreas, the plane involved was a ATR-72 turbopropwith a capacity of 68 passengers. The flight had departed from Cascavel, in the state of Paraná, and was headed to Guarulhos, São Paulo.

Numerous people intervened at the scene of the accident rescue teamsincluding military police, firefighters and civil protection. The authorities have not yet released important information about the presence of passengers on board or their number. The site Flightradar24, specialized in monitoring air traffic, is closely following the evolution of the situation to provide all the necessary updates. Only as the hours pass will it be possible to understand what is happening in the impervious territory where the aircraft crashed.