Raul Romero He has been making a series of tours in Peru after taking a break due to his recent appendicitis operation. The popular “Face of Bean” was intervened in an emergency, for which he was forced to cancel various presentations to focus on his health care. Thus, last Saturday, Romero traveled to Tarapoto to give a concert with his group, Los “I don’t know who and the I don’t know how much”However, he did not expect followers to react with funny comments to his photo.

Users left their best responses to the photo of Raúl Romero

The singer shared a photo in which he is seen on the plane, with pillows around his face and neck, and placed in the description: “Passenger or mummy? Heading to Tarapoto!” In response, he received amusing comments from followers. “Why are you traveling stuffed?”, “Huaco portrait on board”, “Which museum are they moving it to?”, “The mummy already has competition”were some of the texts from Internet users.

Users were amused by the photo of Raúl Romero. Photo: Instagram / Raúl Romero.

Followers compared Raúl Romero to a mummy. Photo: Instagram / Raúl Romero.

Many users left their most original comments. Photo: Instagram / Raúl Romero.

Raúl Romero assured that he is recovered from an appendicitis operation

Through his Instagram account, Raúl Romero announced that he would resume his presentations in the country’s regions after undergoing emergency surgery due to appendicitis.

“Girls, boys… how are you? I am with good news. I just left the office for my post op checkup, I’ve already been checked and everything is great. So there is no problem in going to Tarapoto to perform the concert that I want to do so much. So this Saturday I’m with you, Tarapoto. How nice!”said the singer in a reel uploaded to his official Instagram account.

