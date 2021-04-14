Surgeon-oncologist Karasev named several passenger operations incompatible with air travel. He shared this information with Rosbalt.

According to the doctor, people who have undergone bone marrow transplant operations should refrain from flying for a period of two months to six months. Otherwise, passengers may catch an infection in flight, since their body is in an immunosuppressive state.

Karasev also recalled that it is dangerous to fly with thrombocytopenia, after surgery to remove lymph nodes or surgery for breast cancer.

In addition, the surgeon did not recommend flying for people with anemia with hemoglobin below 80, as suffocation or lack of oxygen may begin during the flight.

In conclusion, the doctor urged that flights of any length be canceled if you were discharged from the hospital less than two weeks ago.

Earlier in March, a flight attendant named three passenger conditions incompatible with air travel. For example, in her opinion, passengers who have been diving in the last 24 hours before the flight may develop decompression (decompression) sickness on board – due to the rapid decrease in atmospheric pressure when the aircraft climbs to a significant height.