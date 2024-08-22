Panic aboard a Jetstar plane that had just landed in Melbourne. A passenger, without waiting for disembarkation procedures, opened the emergency door and then walked along the wing of the plane. Intercepted by ground staff – reports the Guardian – the man was stopped and handed over to the police who arrested him for aggressive behavior and violation of safety protocols.

“The passenger exited through the emergency exit and walked along the wing before descending to the ground via the engine,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

Before the ‘prank’ that could also cost him a trial, the man was nervously pacing up and down the aisle of the plane despite flight attendants and passengers urging him to sit down.