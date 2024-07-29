Passenger of train that derailed near Volgograd smashed window with hammer and saved others

A passenger on a train that derailed near Volgograd said he smashed a window with a hammer to save himself and others. He told RIA News.

A resident of Tolyatti named Vladimir was traveling to Adler on this train with his family. Before the carriages derailed, he was solving a crossword puzzle.

“I found a hammer, broke the window that was below, and started pulling people out through the bottom. I got everyone out, things, passengers,” he said.

The collision between a passenger train and a KamAZ truck was reported on July 29. The truck driver tried to cross the railroad tracks near the village of Kotelnikov.

Footage from the crash site shows derailed carriages and people standing nearby. According to the latest data, 55 people have been hospitalized.