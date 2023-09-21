Receive a fine as a passenger in a car that is driving too fast? It’s possible in Belgium.

In principle, it is not very difficult to get a hefty fine in traffic, but for a fine of €2,000 you still have to spend quite a lot of money. Especially when you’re not even behind the wheel. That wouldn’t even be possible in the Netherlands, but it is with our southern neighbors.

This week, the Sint-Niklaas court imposed a fine of €2,000 plus a one-year driving ban on a passenger. He was in a car that was caught at speeds of up to 235 km/h on the Belgian E17. An unrecognizable police car chased after it for over 10 minutes at speeds of 200+ km/h.

You naturally wonder: why is he being fined as a passenger? Did he press the accelerator from the passenger seat? Or was it a training car? None of that, he was found guilty of aggravating the driver.

This is of course difficult to prove, but he himself admitted it in court. He did this after the driver (his cousin) stated that he had been forced to drive as fast as possible. The reason they were in such a hurry was because the passenger’s girlfriend, who was also in the car, had stomach cramps. So there was a medical necessity, so to speak.

Of course, the driver himself did not go free either. He was fined €1,600 and banned from driving for three months. In addition, he can take his driving test again. The agitating passenger was punished more severely because he already had a criminal record. In addition to the €2,000 fine, he will receive a driving ban for one year, six months of which will be conditional.

So this is an example of a fine for what they call in Belgium ‘incitement to drive excessively fast’. This fine can be imposed not only on passengers, but also on drivers who incite fellow road users (at the traffic light, for example). The fine is a minimum of €320 and can go up to €4,000. Just so you know.

Through: A.D

