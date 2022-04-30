British traveler Peter Lawson did not worry at all despite discovering that he had forgotten a bag containing personal items, and the sum of 70,000 dirhams at Dubai International Airport in light of his absolute sense of safety, and his complete conviction that he would recover his lost items, and did not think much while on his flight heading to His homeland, and satisfied with an e-mail to Dubai International Airport, to receive a reply within an hour, that his bag is in the preservation and preservation.

The Director of the General Department of Airport Security in Dubai Police, Major General Ali Ateeq bin Lahej, said that the traveler did not experience any tension or anxiety during his flight, despite discovering that the bag containing a large sum of money had been lost. The airport staff made an effort to search for her, and found her within an hour, and he was answered so that his heart would be reassured and he would complete his journey happily.

Bin Lahej stressed that residents and visitors of the UAE have a firm sense of safety and tranquility everywhere, day and night, because of their confidence in the capabilities of the police and security services to protect them and preserve their property, in addition to their confidence in the law and its justice, noting that Dubai Police has human cadres and smart technologies capable of monitoring everything.



In turn, British traveler Peter Lawson said, “Because of my stay in Dubai and my knowledge of the capabilities and capabilities of the police, and the interest and keenness that we perceive on a daily basis to protect the property of citizens, residents and visitors, provide comfort to the community, and preserve their rights, I did not have any fear or concern about the possibility of losing the bag. Expressing his appreciation to the General Directorate of Airport Security, and Emirates Airlines employees as well.



