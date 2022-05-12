Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

A Florida man was forced to land a small plane on his own after his pilot failed. Without any previous experience, he brought the machine safely to the ground.

Palm Beach – A light aircraft flies off the US coast. There are two people on board the single-engine Cessna 208: the pilot and a passenger with no flying experience. Suddenly the pilot fails. Thousands of meters above the ground, the passenger is on his own. What sounds a bit like Hollywood actually happened in Florida on Tuesday (May 10). This is reported by several US media.

After pilot failure: passenger has to land plane – “I have no idea how to fly”

“I have a serious situation here,” the passenger declared loudly CNN when he radioed air traffic control. The man described his dramatic situation in a calm voice. The pilot failed, the passenger reported, saying, “I have no idea how to fly an airplane.”

Robert Morgan was on the other end of the radio link. In addition to his 20 years of experience as an air traffic controller, he also has 1200 flight hours as a flight instructor, according to the local broadcaster WPBF reported. Great luck for the passenger who involuntarily became a pilot on board the small plane in the USA.

USA: Passenger lands plane in Palm Beach – air traffic controller helps over the radio

Morgan explained CNN, the passenger on board the plane from the Bahamas was very calm despite his predicament. However, when asked where exactly the machine is located, he did not have an answer. “I’m looking at the Florida coast and I have no idea,” the man said over the radio.

The air traffic controller tried to help the man with instructions. He should first “keep the wings level” and fly along the coast, Morgan demanded. With help over the radio, the passenger landed the plane at Palm Beach Airport. “The plane landed safely and a patient was taken to a local hospital,” the Palm Beach Fire Department said, according to AFP. the Washington Post reported, citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), that the pilot may have had medical problems. There is no information about his current state of health.

Rescue workers are standing in front of the successfully landed small plane at the airport in Palm Beach. © WPTV/AP/dpa

Passenger has to land plane – and impresses pilot: “Oh my God. Well done”

The man landed perfectly. “I almost cried because I had so much adrenaline,” Morgan continued. “I was really happy that it worked and that no one was injured.” The landing not only impressed the air traffic controller. The pilot of a waiting American Airlines plane could hardly believe his ears when the tower radioed him that a passenger had landed the light aircraft. “Did you just say a passenger landed the plane?” he asked loudly CNN. “Oh my God. Well done,” he said full of praise.

For Morgan, the passenger-turned-pilot is “the hero” of this story. He was just “doing his job,” the air traffic controller explained.

