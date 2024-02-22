Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich, Kilian Bäuml

Stomach problems lead to unexpected ejection from a plane. The passenger and the airline engage in a public exchange of blows.

Kassel – It is not everyday that passengers are left behind or even expelled from a plane. But that's exactly what happened to author and passenger Joanna Chiu, who was kicked off a WestJet flight from Mexico due to frequent bathroom visits. She expressed her displeasure on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. There she shared: “Just got kicked off a WestJet flight from Mexico.” She also explained the reason for this unusual measure: “I had an upset stomach and apparently had to go to the bathroom too many times before we took off.”

WestJet kicks passenger off plane because of stomach problem

What was particularly frustrating for her was that the airline did not provide an alternative travel option. “I was not offered a hotel or an alternative flight,” she wrote in her post on She also offered advice to any travelers facing similar issues before a flight: “If you're sick, just try to stay indoors.”

The reactions to her post weren't necessarily supportive. One commenter wrote: “If you're sick you shouldn't get on a plane at all. How can others be sure that you are not contagious? I think it's good that WestJet protected the other passengers.” Another user agreed, adding that “you shouldn't get on a plane sick and then lie about it.” On another flight A passenger even had to stand in for the crew.

A WestJet passenger had to leave the plane because she had to go to the bathroom too often before takeoff. © Kevin Hackert/Imago (symbol image)

Ejected from a plane: Author Joanna Chiu on the toilet too often

The airline WestJet also commented on the incident. "Ensuring the well-being and safety of our guests and crew is our top priority and we take all health concerns very seriously," a WestJet spokeswoman said nowtoronto.com quoted. Finally, the passenger admitted that she had made a mistake: "It was my mistake, I didn't realize that I had to be extra careful. Always check whether there are gastrointestinal infections at your travel destinations."

