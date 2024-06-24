A camera recorded the moment when a passenger has a strong fight with a taxi driver who was transporting her in the city of Villahermosa, Tabasco (Mexico).

The discussion began when the passenger became upset about the cost of the ride. Despite the disagreement, the taxi driver tried to handle the situation calmly and even suggested they go to the offices of the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi) to verify the operation of the taximeter.

Faced with the possibility of changing destinations, the passenger said that if the route was changed, the driver “was going to get in trouble” and that was when she began to get more and more upset.

He told her that he worked in Mobility, so the driver told him: “If you really work in Mobility, you should know how this works”. And he told her that it was better to go to the Semovi offices to clarify what happened.

Although the taxi driver always remained calm and collected, the woman who was with her became increasingly violent and at one point her attacks became physical, since he grabbed her hair while driving.

It should be noted that the taxi driver did not react violently despite the fact that she was increasingly mistreated and only dedicated herself to requesting support through her radio.

The taxi driver even tells her on several occasions that she is filming her and the passenger He says he doesn’t care, so he continues to attack her.

