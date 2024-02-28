Home page World

Children are noisy – that's how a mother justifies the lively activity of her family in the quiet area of ​​the train. One passenger didn't want to accept that.

Munich – Noise has put many neighborhoods to the test. If music is heard loudly late at night or affections are loudly exchanged, the Tone among neighbors has become rougher become.

Noise is also not a good companion when traveling – especially not in the quiet area. Because he felt disturbed by the noise of a family of four and the background noise did not decrease despite requests, a passenger had them thrown out of the compartment. But then he felt a guilty conscience. On the social media platform Reddit he asks: “Am I the asshole here?”

Passenger asks for quiet in the quiet area of ​​the train – “Children are noisy”

In the “AmIchDasArschloch” group, users of the platform get the community’s opinion on an issue. He described the scenario, which subsequently gave the passenger a headache, as follows: During his journey with the ICE, the 26-year-old had specially booked a place in the relaxation area. So far so good. A few rows in front of him, two men were talking too loudly for his comfort, and a noisy family with small children was sitting next to them. “After 10 minutes I came forward and asked to be quiet,” said the Reddit user.

The two men then vowed to improve, but the mother was less understanding. Children are noisy, so their argument goes. She also didn't know that the reserved seats were in the rest compartment. At least the children shouldn't play loudly on the tablet, the man asked, which the mother promptly shot down. “Headphones are bad for children’s ears,” she is said to have told him.

A passing train attendant was also unable to resolve the dispute and therefore banned the family from the rest compartment. Since the train was fully booked, the family with small children had to sit in the on-board bistro. In retrospect, the passenger asked himself whether he had reacted incorrectly. But: “I just couldn’t take it anymore.”

Reddit users agree and hold parents responsible

The Reddit community's vote is one-sided: Not the asshole (NDA). 168 users voted this way, 18 saw him as to blame, as a table shows (as of February 27th). “It’s their own fault that they were thrown out of the compartment,” was one person’s clear verdict. “Exactly NDA. Just because you have children doesn’t mean it’s okay to allow yourself to do anything,” agrees another. This opinion was also shared by a plane passenger who did not want to give up her seat to a child.

“It’s the first time I’ve heard that a train attendant is committed to ensuring that the rest area is quiet and turning unruly guests away,” said another user, positively surprised by the conductor’s unusual intervention.

“Noisy activities” undesirable: case raises questions about quiet on the train

The discussion also shows how different definitions of rest are: are you allowed to talk, but not on the phone? Or is the whisper already too loud? Do children playing have to be tolerated? “The path is not clear either,” complains one user. On the Deutsche Bahn homepage, the rest area is described as follows:

In the relaxation area you are undisturbed and can relax. The rest areas are located either in compartments, the ICE lounges (compartments behind the driver) or in entire cars. Cell phone calls, ringtones, listening to loud music (including via headphones) or other noisy activities are not permitted in this area.

What exactly “noisy activities” are is not clear. At the request of IPPEN.MEDIA A press spokeswoman for the railway does not address this. However, the case described must be “an isolated case”. “Children and families with children are always welcome on board,” says the railway spokeswoman, referring to the specially developed range of services for children.

Toddler compartments and family areas in long-distance trains are “tailored to the needs of families with children”. These, like the rest area and the cell phone compartment, can be identified by a corresponding pictogram. Both in the mobile view and on the computer, these appear in the top right corner of the screen when selecting a seat.

If there is noise in the quiet area, you should contact the train staff, according to the railway spokeswoman. “The colleagues on board are happy to help find alternative seats for the passengers on the train.” A fine, as is the case in Austria, for example, is not imposed by Deutsche Bahn. (rku)