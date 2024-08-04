Home page World

From: Stella Henrich

Press Split

A passenger behaved so inappropriately that a plane was forced to make an emergency landing. His excuse? Drug use.

Kassel – Not everything that is allowed on the ground is also tolerated on airplanes. Smoking cannabis, for example, is one of them – at least in Germany since April 2024. Passengers on domestic flights are allowed to take the drug onto the plane in their hand luggage, but smoking on board is of course not permitted. In the USA, too, recreational use of cannabis from the age of 21 is now legal in 24 states, according to a report by Editorial Network Germany allowed.

But that doesn’t give anyone a license to shout insults, spit, and open doors during a flight. But that’s exactly what a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Seattle to Dallas has apparently done. And in doing so, he caused chaos on board the plane.

Passenger harasses flight attendant and spits on police officer – plane has to make emergency landing

According to Indictment from the Utah District Attorney’s Office 26-year-old Eric G. from Delanco (New Jersey) behaved in a way that was unruly and even life-threatening on board an American Airlines flight, harassing not only the staff but also the passengers. He also tried to open the plane’s outer doors during the flight, although a flight attendant had previously asked him to remain seated. The man then allegedly offered her sex. This also turned into a horror trip for the passengers on another flight, but for a completely different reason.

The American Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing and was diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport. In the meantime, the man was overpowered by crew members and passengers on board and handcuffed. In a far more tragic The incident occurred last year on a flight to Mallorca.

Flight attendant harassed, police officer spat on: An American Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing at Salt Lake City International Airport. (Symbolic image) © IPA Sport/ABACA/IMAGO

Flight cancelled due to rude passenger – man claimed to have consumed marijuana

As an excuse for his behavior, the accused passenger now stated that he had consumed about ten marijuana edibles, i.e. foods containing THC, reports focus.deAccording to the public prosecutor, he even smoked a vape pen on board with his upper body bare. New York Post reports of the crazy passenger and even published a photo of the man as he was overpowered on board the plane.

The rebellious man was arrested at Salt Lake City airport. He is said to have broken a glass door and spat at officers, according to focus.de. Now he has to answer to the court. Just recently, a Texan managed to board a Delta Airline flight after photographing other passengers’ boarding passes. There are no-gos when flying that passengers should follow – if it’s up to a stewardess. (sthe)