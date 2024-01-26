Home page World

A Lufthansa plane had to turn back after a passenger became physically active. For the remaining passengers, the journey was over.

Munich – As soon as all passengers have checked in, there is hardly anything standing in the way of a flight. But there are individual exceptions. This was shown not least by the singer and ex-model Samantha Fox, who was so excited shortly before departure, that the plane from London to Munich could not take off. A machine made by Munich was on the way to the USA, had to turn around due to an aggressive passenger. He had physically attacked the crew.

Passenger freaks out on board – Lufthansa plane has to turn back

The flight with the number LH410 was on its way from Munich to New York on January 15th, as the Picture reported. The Airbus A340 took off two hours late at 2:49 p.m. But the plane didn't get far because, according to the media report, a manager freaked out on the flight. He is said to have physically attacked the crew and attacked the flight attendants with his fists. He is also said to have spat on a steward.

Because the American could not calm down, he is said to have been handcuffed by the crew with the pilot's permission. But even then the man was still upset. He is said to have been accompanied by his wife. After almost leaving Great Britain behind, the plane turned back to Munich Airport.

Lufthansa flight: psychological state of emergency – passenger attacks crew

“We were informed by Lufthansa corporate security around 5 p.m. that the plane was returning to Munich with an unruly passenger,” said a police spokeswoman Picture. When the plane landed at Munich Airport, the federal police, the state police and an emergency doctor were already on site. The passenger is said to have been diagnosed with an exceptional mental state, whereupon he was admitted to the psychiatric clinic in Taufkirchen. He is now back home and regrets his actions. “I’ll clarify everything else with Lufthansa with my lawyer,” he told one Picture-Reporter.

The more than 270 passengers on board were unable to continue their journey. The flight was canceled because the flight crew would otherwise have exceeded their working hours. Most passengers were only able to fly a day later.

