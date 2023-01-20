Friday, January 20, 2023
Passenger forgot more than 50 million inside a taxi and the driver returned it

January 20, 2023
close

Money

The woman

The woman

The woman dropped a cartridge case in which she had the money.

The carelessness of Keyla Rutti Medrano, a 29-year-old Peruvian woman, could have led her to lose 43,500 soles -the equivalent of more than 50 million pesos-, by leaving them inside a cab in which he moved to a bank agency.

According to the woman, the money she was carrying in a cartridge case fell out when she got out of the vehicle she took outside the Santa Isabel Cooperative towards Avenida Ferrocarril, in the city of Huancayo.

Subsequently, Rutti Medrano notified the police so that they could use the images captured by the surveillance cameras and thus locate the suspicious car.

The incident that occurred on the morning of January 18 could be solved after detecting the taxi.

It was a black Kia with license plate W3Z-255, from the Falcón company, which was traveling along Avenida Giráldez, the place where Keyla Rutti Medrano was going to get to the bank.

The driver managed to be identified thanks to the information provided by the company’s employees and arrived at the police station to leave the cartridge case with the full money.

After the scare, the woman thanked the support of the National Police of Peru.

More news

THE COMMERCE- GDA

