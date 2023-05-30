All passengers of a second boat, which turned around before arriving at the mainland due to the problems with the car bridge, will also have to spend an extra night on Ameland.

Rijkswaterstaat says that a winch of the car bridge is broken and that it can only be repaired during the night from Monday to Tuesday. As a result, the ferry service between Ameland and Holwerd – spelled Holwert in Frisian – can only be resumed on Tuesday morning.

The problems with the car bridge meant that cars in Holwerd – a total of 65 units according to Omrop Fryslân – could not get off the ferry on Monday. As a result, they were trapped on the ship for hours. People without a car could get off the boat. Around 00:30 in the night from Monday to Tuesday it became clear that the ferry would sail back to Ameland with the remaining passengers.

According to passengers, there were already technical bridge problems. The director of the Wagenborg ferry service, Ger van Langen, deeply regrets the situation. “It’s indescribable,” he says. “This is a terrible problem. The car bridge is the Achilles’ heel of the ferry service.” See also This Volvo C30 occasion just rolled out of the factory

Because extra sailings were already scheduled for Tuesday anyway, it will be quite a job, he fears, to bring all passengers stuck on Ameland to the mainland as quickly as possible. How late the victims can sail to Holwerd on Tuesday, he did not dare to say in the night from Monday to Tuesday.

