From: Caroline Schäfer

Shortly before departure, passengers on board notice that something is wrong with the plane. A little later the flight is canceled.

Manchester – Things don’t always go according to plan at the airport shortly before departure. Most recently, passengers were quite surprised when they found out that their… Flight didn't even go to the planned destination. The travelers were probably also horrified on January 15th shortly before a flight from Manchester to New York.

Passenger discovers missing screws on plane – and informs on-board staff

A traveler discovered missing screws on the wing during the safety briefing for the flight crew. It didn't really bother him, he said Kennedy News. “My partner wasn’t thrilled with the information I gave her and panicked.”

To be on the safe side, he pointed out the missing fastenings to a flight attendant. A total of four screws appeared to be missing. Shortly afterwards, technicians appeared to inspect the Airbus A330 before its scheduled departure, the quoted New York Post the British airline Virgin Atlantic Airways.

“Safety is never at risk”: Airline comments on missing screws on aircraft

The corresponding screws were then screwed into the opening provided. The airline assured that the safety of the aircraft was not compromised despite the lack of fastenings. However, the flight was later canceled in order to carry out preventive maintenance on the aircraft.

A flight from Manchester to New York had to be canceled shortly before departure due to maintenance work. © imago

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority and this was never at risk,” the newspaper quoted the airline as saying. The aircraft is now back in use. Each wing has 119 fasteners, so the missing screws had no impact on the load capacity of the wing, an Airbus engineer assured.

However, the journey to New York was delayed for the passengers on board. They were rebooked on other flights. A true one Airbus passengers, on the other hand, experienced a horror trip last year when they were thrown into the ceiling during wild turbulence. Competitor Boeing doesn't always fare well either. Just recently, a plane caught fire mid-flight.