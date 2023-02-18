A Russian woman stripped naked on a flight, bit a flight attendant and told all passengers they were going to die. Images of her collapsing are going viral on social media around the world.

The riot started after the rambunctious traveler named Anzhelika Moskvitina, 49, locked herself in the bathroom and started smoking during an Aeroflot flight from Stavropol to Moscow, both in Russia, East 2 West News reported. The Moscow native, who was suspected of being intoxicated, then stuck her breasts out, shocking everyone on the flight, including children, as she said that they were all doomed and would die.

When a flight attendant tried to calm Moskvitina down, she reportedly sank her teeth into him, demanding that he seek medical treatment later after landing. The images still show the traveler holding her bare breasts while arguing with crew members in front of the emergency exit.

Striptease of a passenger of the flight “Aeroflot” Stavropol – Moscow.

“Ma’am, sit down and get dressed. Where are your clothes?” a stewardess says. “Do you understand that you are violating the rules of behavior on the plane? There are children here. Respect them at least.”

Unfortunately, the stewardess’ commands are ignored by the woman, who retorts: “I respect children. Besides, I love children…”

“I understand that I will go to a psychiatric hospital or a prison,” she adds. “But I want to go to the cabin”, reflected the passenger.

At one point, a crew member tries to pull a shirt over Moskvitina’s bare breasts, prompting her to scream “please go away”.

The dramatic video ends with the bitten flight attendant, who still has blood on his shirt as he approaches the out of his mind woman as she screams “leave me alone”.

Fortunately, crew members and business class passengers were able to handcuff the woman and put her bra back on. A doctor on board monitored Moskvitina as the plane arrived at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, when she was detained by police.

Aeroflot later released a statement alleging that the passenger was in “inadequate condition” and “grossly violated the rules of conduct on board the aircraft”.

“Due to the passenger’s destructive behavior, the aircraft commander decided to use a means of containment on her”, described the airline. In addition, they also called on the powers that be to implement new laws covering ‘air rabies’, as well as a blacklist identifying unruly passengers.

Eventually, the woman was told she could face criminal charges for causing damage to the flight. With her mid-air meltdown, Moskvitina joins a roster of terrible airline passengers.