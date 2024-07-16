The Sun: Passenger denied boarding on Ryanair flight over stain on passport

A passenger of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair was denied boarding due to a small defect in her passport. Details of the story shared British tabloid The Sun.

Rory Allen and his girlfriend Nina Wilkins were due to fly to Girona, Spain, from England’s East Midlands Airport. Upon arrival at the airport, they successfully checked in and passed through security. But when they boarded, the travellers ran into trouble: airline staff refused to let Wilkins on the plane because there was a small tea stain on her passport.

“We didn’t think it was a problem because we had used the passport at other airports before,” Allen told reporters.

The tourist said his girlfriend immediately began crying and panicking. Allen added that they were taken to baggage claim to retrieve their suitcases and then escorted out of the airport “like criminals.”

In the end, in order to go on holiday, the couple paid another £260 (about 29.6 thousand rubles) for tickets on a Jet2 flight. This airline, as the publication writes, did not pay attention to the stain on Wilkins’ passport.

In June, another British tourist was refused boarding because of a small mark on one of the pages of her passport. The traveller had to spend £1,200 (about 132 thousand rubles) on a new ticket with a different airline to get to Mexico.