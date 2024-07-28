Home page World

Christoph Gschoßmann

An airplane passenger just wanted to use the toilet, but instead triggered an emergency switch. At least she was lucky in her misfortune.

Quzhou – She will never forget her first flight: In China, a woman boarded a plane for the first time in her life. She looked for the toilet and found a door. But what happened next was something neither she nor the crew nor the other passengers had expected. She pulled a lever that activated an emergency system and opened an airplane door, and the emergency slide was also extended.

Emergency door in Chinese plane opens, but plane is not yet in the air

This is reported by several media outlets such as Chongqing Morning Post and Shanghai DailyThe woman was on board Air China flight number CA2754 from the eastern Chinese city of Quzhou in Zhejiang Province to Chengdu on July 4, 2024. The plane was waiting on the tarmac and was therefore not yet in the air. The flight, which was supposed to take off at 8:45 p.m., was delayed. However, the first-time flyer had to go to the toilet before takeoff and started looking in the back of the plane.

A passenger told local media that no one had noticed what the woman had done: “When the emergency slide popped out, even the flight attendants were frightened,” he said. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. All passengers were escorted off the plane and the flight was cancelled. Horror scenario in an airplane Spice Jet passengers also recently experienced this.

Incident in Air China plane: Woman has to pay compensation

This type of incident, i.e. accidental opening of emergency doors and emergency slides, is said to occur “quite frequently” according to an aviation expert, as he told the Shanghai Daily said. Depending on the aircraft, opening an emergency door could cost the equivalent of 12,600 to 29,200 euros and keep the aircraft grounded for several days.

The woman herself was “in tears when she heard that she had to pay compensation.” She now has to pay up to 26,000 euros because the plane will have to remain on the ground for several days for maintenance work.

Air China flight: Passenger causes flight cancellation and has to pay thousands of euros

According to a passenger who posted a photo of banknotes on the social network Red, he and the other passengers received compensation of the equivalent of 50 euros each. They were taken to a hotel by the airline Air China.

The unfortunate woman faces further fines and even administrative detention, as opening the emergency exit doors in an airplane is illegal in China. After she left the plane, she was questioned by the police. Boeing recently had another problem: A plane lost a component in flight. (cgsc)