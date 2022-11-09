Take advantage of motorists ‘and passengers’ mobile phones to monitor the health of bridges and infrastructure. It is the new frontier pursued by a team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with the support of Anas SpA to supervise the Italian road network. The research team of the MIT, which boasts a consistent Italian representation, is developing a methodology to collect data on the structural integrity of bridges using the mobile phones of the users who pass over them every day. A theme, that of infrastructure monitoring, which has become particularly topical in Italy following the tragic collapse of the Morandi bridge.

Carlo Rattidirector of MIT’s Sensable City laboratory and co-supervisor of the research paper, summarized the content of the project in a few words: “The main discovery is that it is possible to extract information on the structural integrity of bridges from accelerometer data collected by smartphones”. The researchers in particular have developed an app for the Android system to make available a specific software capable of analyzing the vibrations of the mobile phones of the same passengers in transit in autombile on the infrastructure. The analysis on the state of health of the bridges focuses on the modal frequencies at which these vibrate normally under the action of atmospheric agents and passing vehicles. The evolution over time of these oscillation frequencies allows to trace the structural integrity of the bridge itself.

The difficulty in the new approach devised at MIT lies in the fact that a smartphone on a passing vehicle vibrates due to additional factors, such as the engine, the mechanics of the car, the tires, the roughness of the asphalt, the noise and more. . However, these oscillations are characterized by high frequencies, which is why with the data collected from hundreds of smartphones it is possible to filter what the noise of little interest is, focusing only on the low frequencies corresponding to the vibrations of the bridge. The research team carried out tests on the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco’s famous suspension bridge, collecting data from 102 personal journeys and 72 transits of Uber drivers with their active devices. Finally, the information was cross-referenced with the three-month data collected by the 240 pre-existing static sensors on the Golden Gate Bridge. The results highlighted a convergence between the two data setswith a close correlation for ten particular low frequencies, while no discrepancy was found on the other five modals.

The MIT researchers, however, wanted to verify the representativeness of the method even on non-suspended bridges. The counter-test was made directly in Italy on a Ciampino bridge, comparing data from six static sensors with those collected from 280 passages for seven months. The results were not as accurate as for the Golden Gate Bridge, but still encouraging, with a discrepancy of 2.3% on the full sample and 5.5% on a small sample, suggesting that a broader data collection could lead to convergence. .

Paolo Santiresearcher at MIT’s Senseable City Lab and director of the Italian National Research Council, explained: “Our initial results suggest that a modest number of trips over a few weeks is sufficient a collect useful information about the modal frequencies of the bridge “. Some aspects remain to be explored, including the influence on the data of the position of the mobile phone in the car, the type of vehicle and more. However, Carlo Ratti professes optimism: “We still have some work to do, but we believe our method can be easily applied on a large scale, down to the national level. Accuracy may not be at the same level as static sensors installed on decks, but it could be an early warning system very interesting. Small anomalies could suggest when to carry out more in-depth analyzes “. Researchers estimate that monitoring via smartphones and mobile devices in general can extend the life of an infrastructure by 15 to 30%. The research paper reads: “These results suggest that the large and inexpensive data samples collected by smartphones could play an important role in monitoring the health of the existing transport infrastructure.”