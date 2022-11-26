In St. Petersburg on Saturday, November 26, a Renault Duster foreign car collided with a police car. At the disposal of “Izvestia” received footage from the scene of the accident.

It is noted that the accident occurred at the intersection of Verbnaya Street and Zemsky Lane. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Medics were called to the scene to examine the Renault Duster driver for alcohol intoxication. The causes of the accident are currently unknown.

There are no other details at this time.

