At least eight people lost their lives and two were injured after a clash between a train high speed and a passenger bus at a regulated crossing, in the town of Berendeevo, in Russia.

The accident took place when the buson his way through the Yaroslavl region, stopped unexpectedly at the railway crossing.

Despite the sound signals emitted by the driver of the train passengers Arkhangelsk-Moscow, the railway vehicle could not avoid the collision with the bus.

Local authorities, together with lifeguards, psychologists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russiaas well as police officers, doctors and emergency specialists, are working at the scene of the accident.

It has been reported through Telegram that an investigation has been initiated to determine the causes and circumstances that led to the accident.