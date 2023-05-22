Passenger of Frontier Airlines wanted to change seats and beat the stewardess after refusing

A Frontier Airlines passenger beat a flight attendant with an intercom phone on the plane and was removed from the flight for assault. This is reported CBS News.

It is specified that the incident occurred on a liner en route from Denver to Tampa. According to eyewitnesses, the passenger behaved aggressively and was rude to flight attendants. She wanted to change seats, but was refused, after which she attacked the stewardess. At the moment when she was taken out of the plane, the woman grabbed the intercom phone and began to beat the flight attendant.

Because of the incident, the flight was delayed for four hours. The name of the brawler was not disclosed. It is known that she was arrested for assaulting a crew member.

Earlier in May, a passenger attacked and beat a flight attendant during a flight, which was caught on video. An eyewitness to the incident noted that the flight attendant repeatedly asked the traveler to wear a mask.