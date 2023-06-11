Imperia – A train conductor was attacked by a passenger of the regional train 3174, which left Turin this morning at 6.10 and headed for Ventimiglia: the man he wanted to get out of the carriage while the doors were being closed.

The perpetrator, a young man, tried to operate the emergency brake with one hand and to open the door with the other. At that point, the train conductor immediately ran and told him to stop, pointing out that it was dangerous, as well as irregular, try to get off the moving train. According to what has been reconstructed, after having answered “leave me alone”, the man would have clasped her with his arms, pushing her against a wall of the carriage and preventing her from breathing.

Eventually the driver reopened the doors and the passenger tried to leave, but was tracked down shortly after by Polfer, who took him to the barracks. Following the intervention and due to the need to replace the conductor, the regional left about an hour and ten late. The woman was taken to the hospital for a checkup.