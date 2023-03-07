Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

A passenger attacked the flight crew during a US domestic flight. Previously he should have tried to open a door in the machine. He now faces life imprisonment.

Boston/Washington/Munich – A serious incident occurred on a United Airlines flight. A passenger on board the machine is said to have tried to open an emergency exit door – then he attacked the cabin crew. The 33-year-old now faces life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Passenger tries to open door and attacks crew with broken metal spoon

The plane was en route from Los Angeles to Boston on Sunday (March 5). According to the prosecution, the flight crew received an alarm in the cockpit about 45 minutes before landing. The reason for this was a misaligned latch on an aircraft door. A passenger had previously been spotted near the door. When he was asked about the door, he is said to have asked whether cameras had recorded the incident.

Passengers are seated on an airplane. (Iconic image) © Karen Focht/dpa

After the exchange of words, the man attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon. He tried to stab his victim with a spoon in the neck, prosecutors in the east coast city of Boston said on Monday. The passengers were able to overpower the attacker. The man was then fixed with the help of the other crew members. Once in Boston, the attacker was immediately taken into custody. Now the man has to answer for his actions. He faces life imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

Passenger attacks crew: He asked fellow passengers for the door

Prosecutors said several passengers in an interview said the attacker had asked a fellow passenger before take-off where the door handle was to be found. In addition, according to witness statements, he is said to have been observed with the spoon in the galley, where he walked up and down. United Airlines said no one was seriously injured in the incident. The attacker was no longer allowed to fly with United until the investigation was completed.

Such incidents on board are very rare. After all, the plane is the safest means of transport in the world. Still, there are a few things that even pilots fear. (vk/dpa/afp)