Passenger aircraft MS-21 with Russian engines and composite wing and unmanned helicopter BAS-200 received the approval of the Federal Air Transport Agency. The certificates of approval ceremony took place on Thursday, December 29, in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov.

“The main liner MS-21 received approval for the main changes in the design: this confirms the successful replacement of the key elements of the aircraft with Russian ones – our PD-14 engine and a completely domestic wing design,” Denis Manturov said at the ceremony.

Approval documents from the Federal Air Transport Agency also received a new configuration of the Mi-171 A3 helicopter and an improved version of the Ansat helicopter.

It is noted that the cargo configuration of the Mi-171 A3 allows the helicopter to carry out transportation over water, including delivering cargo to offshore drilling platforms. And the new Ansat-M model will significantly increase the possibilities of using the helicopter, increase the efficiency of its work in regions with a large area.

The BAS-200 helicopter-type unmanned system also received a type certificate of a limited category, becoming the first certified civilian drone in the Russian Federation.

“BAS-200 will be used to provide comprehensive services in various sectors of the economy,” said Manutrov.

The developer and manufacturer of the BAS-200 is the Mil and Kamov National Helicopter Center of the Russian Helicopters holding (part of the Rostec Group of Companies).

On December 27, it was reported that in the Samara region in 2024 they would launch the production of new-style drones.

In early November, the head of the Kalashnikov holding, Alan Lushnikov, announced the start of deliveries of the latest copter-type unmanned aerial vehicles to the Russian troops.

Prior to this, in October, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev noted that the country needed to establish a large-scale production of various types of drones.