The year 2021 is about to end, but the cinema does not stop. For this week, lovers of the seventh art have the presentation of a new film, this time with a horror theme from Russia.

Under the title Passenger 666, the story will take us to meet a young doctor who will get back on a plane after suffering a strange paranormal event years ago. She is not alone, now her daughter is with her.

Passenger Trailer 666

What is passenger 666 about?

Passenger 666 tells the story of a young doctor with her 6-year-old daughter. They travel in a night flight in the middle of a terrible storm without imagining that evil would be within this place. With the plane half empty, the woman will begin to lose connection with reality and will be forced to relive the worst nightmares of her childhood.

Passenger 666 data sheet

Original title: Row 19

Local title: Passenger 666

Genre: Horror

Duration: 1 hour, 17 minutes

Directors: Alexander Babaev, Samantha A. Morris

Starring: Svetlana Ivanova, Laila Berzins, Ashely Biski, Marta Kessler, Vitaliya Kornienko

Country of origin: Russia

Year: 2021

Premiere in Peru: December 30.

Billboard from December 30, 2021 to Thursday, January 6, 2022