The new era of Formula E has officially begun, with the Gen3s making a globally positive debut. Catastrophic scenarios were predicted on the eve of the Mexico E-Prix, with a race marked by withdrawals due to both the reliability problems of the new Williams batteries encountered during testing and the manufacturers’ inexperience with powertrains and third generation cars. Yet by the standards of the category the inaugural race was without incidents, with the only retirements due to crashes, mechanical problems and driving errors. This last point is another theme of the new cars, as the Gen3s are faster but by no means easy to control, as evidenced by the driving errors, the different trajectories in the Peraltada or the many counter-steers in acceleration. The lack of mechanical and aerodynamic grip continues to be a distinctive feature of the category, whose performances are not impressive when compared to Formula 1 or IndyCar, but which stands out precisely in enabling the drivers to manage precarious grip. It is legitimate to regret not using slick tyres, which would cut the lap times by another handful of seconds, but performance isn’t always synonymous with spectacle. Nevertheless, with the Gen3 you can visually feel the change of pace compared to the previous generation, a change that benefits the TV show.

In Mexico we have observed a phenomenon in contrast with the previous seasons, which could be an isolated case as well as the indication of a new race dynamic with the new single-seaters. THE race gaps between individual cars were significantly greater than in the past, not only between the unattainable Dennis and his pursuers, but with the whole group which was on average more loose. It could be an atypical or temporary condition, dictated in this case by the lack of experience of the teams in exploiting the new powertrains, with each team at a different level of understanding. Furthermore, it should not be overlooked that Formula E is back from the fourth season of the Gen2s in which the constructors were now at the apex of development with little residual margins, a context therefore where the differences in wheelbase were incredibly small. However, one cannot help wondering whether it is not the greater power and speed of the Gen3s that contributes to amplifying the gaps, as indeed can also be observed at the various levels of the preparatory categories in the world of single-seaters.

However, there is another fact to take into consideration. In fact, compared to the previous generation, the differences in pace between qualifying and the race have narrowed. In Mexico it was not possible to directly compare the times of Gen2 and Gen3 due to the different layout of the circuit, with the addition of the chicane before the stadium. In 2022 however, the best time in qualifying was 1’07”100”’, while the fastest race lap in 1’09”497”’ was 3.5% slower. The last edition instead saw 1’12”595”’ as the fastest lap in qualifying, while the best time in the race in 1’14”195”’ was 2.2% slower. The impression is that the Gen3s require less management of the vehicle in the race, which could derive from the improved energy efficiency thanks to the recharging of the battery under braking also by the front generator, which would allow the reduction of the lift and coast and the postponement of the braking points. However, eyes are also on the Hankook tyres, which Di Grassi defined as very consistent and which would therefore allow you to push harder in corners even over long distances. Lighter management would make the performance differences between the various cars stand out more in the race, explaining the wider gaps, but at the moment it is a pure hypothesis to be verified in the next rounds.

Coming to the protagonists, Jake Dennis was the author of a sublime performance in Mexico. The Briton confirms his ability to manage the race once he takes the lead, as already observed in his previous successes in Valencia and London. With Andretti now enjoying the support of Porsche, after a year contested with BMW powertrains now out of Formula E, Dennis could seriously aspire to something more than single stage wins. Solid performance also by Pascal Wehrlein, winner of the 2022 edition, while Lucas di Grassi once again proved his experience, taking pole position with the third generation of different cars. The Brazilian then defended the podium by keeping his fierce pursuers behind him as he recovered from a 2% energy deficit. Finally, the positive debut in Formula E by Hughes, excellent fifth, should be underlined.

Judgments on the balance of power between the various teams are still precarious. Formula E teaches how hierarchies can change from race to race, as it is sufficient not to prepare the qualifying lap perfectly or to make a mistake in the set-up to compromise the entire E-Prix. In addition, despite the same chassis for all, the configurations of the powertrain and rear suspension mean that each car is more at ease on a certain type of track, with Jaguar, for example, during Gen2 struggling to digest the tracks with curves large and rounded. Finally, the rapid development curve that the Gen3 will undergo will cause the balance of power to change accordingly, without also ignoring the atypical conditions of thin air encountered in Mexico. Considering this, at Hermanos Rodriguez Porsche powertrains emerged above allwho occupied three of the top four positions, completed by the seventh place of Da Costa.

The performance of the DS powertrains, on the other hand, cannot be judged, even if the French manufacturer has already started slowly on other occasions to then recover in the middle of the championship. Double zero at Maserati, with Gunther who in his statements recriminates a disappointing qualifying due to the difficulties in hitting the window of use of the tires due to the rarefied air conditions. However, the former Venturi team has hardly unlearned the qualities gained in recent seasons and there is reason to hope that Maserati can recover already at Dyriah. Between Jaguars and Envision instead, the British powertrains score points with three of the four participating cars, a discreet start even though the expectations were decidedly higher. However, it must be acknowledged that the jaguar’s weekend was conditioned by the reliability problems reported during testing, attributed to components outside the manufacturer’s perimeter of responsibility. Finally, a positive note comes from NIO, excellent fifth on the grid with Ticktum before a race marred by penalties. Mexico’s qualification has shown encouraging signs for the Chinese manufacturer, which could finally aspire to leave the rear after years of suffering.