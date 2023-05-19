The triumphs as Team Principal

In Formula 1 over the last fifteen years, two teams in particular have prevailed over the competition, conquering the driver and constructor world titles over and over again: on the one hand, the Red Bullfirst triumphant with Sebastian Vettel and recently returned to dominate with Max Verstappen, and on the other Mercedesunbeatable for seven consecutive seasons with the opening of the hybrid era of Formula 1. Teams brought to the highest absolute levels by Christian Horner and Toto Wolff, two of the most successful Team Principals in the history of the sport. Yet, prior to taking on this role, both careers were near failures in the role of pilots.

Horner: few victories in various categories

The current British manager climbed into a cockpit in the early 1990s, participating in the Formula Renault, Formula 3000 and Formula 3 championships (where he won five races), before ending his career in Formula 2 again in the span of the same decade, at the end of which he began his experience in team management. It was precisely in this last category that he realized, during a test session, of “failing to replicate the same level of commitment” of a pilot like Juan Pablo Montoyathen winner of 7 GPs in Formula 1.

Not enough talent

As a result, in an interview with Financial TimesHorner openly admitted that he didn’t have the talent to make the leap to the top flight: “Absolutely not – he confessed – I got to the top in F2, but there I recognized that driver skills were getting higher and higher, as were the cars getting more and more difficult to drive. I realized the complexity and not having the ability to tear the head from the heart. I recognized that my talent was modest and I wasn’t ready to take any chances. I thought it was stupid to risk getting really hurt and that it was time to stop, but when I see the level these guys have reached today I think it’s crazy. Max, for example, can see the big screen while driving and comment on what’s happening in the race, asking his engineer to check the front wing for the medium tire to fit at the next pit stop. At that point the engineer tells him to just ride and let him do his job, but the ability these riders have to evaluate certain aspects while racing at these speeds is phenomenal”.

The joke to Wolff

In any case, Horner did not spare a joke against Wolff, who was also a driver in the 90s in the Austrian and German Formula Ford before moving to the Italian GT and FIA GT championship: “I competed, Toto participated – he added smiling – the cockpit is a lonely place and you want the team to believe in you, have your back and trust you. It was a fundamental aspect, I rode for more or less good teams, but in the end it depends on the character of the people”.