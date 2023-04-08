As if to get the highest score in the game of Nintendo it was treated, so the film of Super Mario Bros It swept the box office during its first day of showing in theaters on Wednesday, April 5, bringing a total of 95,700 people to Peruvian theaters. The animated film of the emblematic video game, successful among young people and children, achieved many records that will surely be difficult to overcome in a few years in Peruvian cinemas. The story of the Italian plumber who goes through levels defeating big monsters and small obstacles, eating mushrooms to grow, catching stars to be invincible or hitting blocks, came to the movies to captivate the fan of this video game and it succeeded.

What are the records that Super Mario Bros achieved on its first day?

Super Mario Bros has not only been the animated film that brought in the most people and raised the most money in Peruvian theaters, but it has also been the film that has raised the most from its animation studio, Illumination, surpassing “Minions” ( 2015) by 3% more at the box office.

But, in addition, the film has achieved a couple of popular recognitions, such as being the best animated film in April premieres of all time, surpassing River by 260% at the box office, and the one that has raised the most of video game adaptations, surpassing warcraft by 223% now angry Birds by 75%.

What did the voice actors say to the Peruvian public?

Recently, chris prattwho plays the voice of Marioand the actor and rock musician Jack Blackwho makes BowserThey sent special greetings to our country. The first of all, famous for “Jurassic World”, prompted them to stay in the cinema for a while when the film is over to see the surprise scenes. For his part, Black was encouraged to sing in Spanish during the international press conference.

Why watch Super Mario Bros: The Movie?

This production introduces you to the video game and makes you experience it as if you were playing it as a child, when you had a Nintendo DS, Wii either switches. See the Mushroom Kingdom, the desert or underwater levels is undoubtedly a great emotion for those who, from a very young age, dreamed of seeing these adventures on the big screen. It is not worth blinking, because you do not want to miss any detail.

Who created Super Mario Bros.?

The Japanese Shigeru Miyamoto created the first version of the video game Super Mario Bros, in 1985, for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) console. His plumber outfit is red and with his name’s initial hat, while his brother’s Luigi It is green and with the letter ‘L’. It is said that the names are inspired by an Italian pizzeria called “Mario and Luigi”, from the town where he lived.

