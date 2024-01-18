Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/18/2024 – 21:44

The Movimento Passe Livre (MPL) demonstrated again on Thursday night (18) against the increase in train and subway ticket prices in the state of São Paulo. Protesters also protested against the privatization of lines in the state transport system.

The fare for rail transport, which is the responsibility of the state government, rose on January 1st from R$4.40 to R$5. The ticket price for buses in the capital of São Paulo, managed by the city hall, did not increase.

“This increase to five reais is absurd. In fact, any transport fare is absurd, thinking that transport is a basic social right, a social right that allows us to access other rights, such as education, health, leisure, and culture”, highlighted Gel Andrade, from MPL .

“Zero tariff is an urgent agenda, it is a possible agenda. We have more than 100 cities in Brazil with zero tariffs. And as our band says, zero fare has to be every day, it has to be for the general public and it has to be popular”, he added.

The state government's Metropolitan Transport Secretariat was contacted, as was the São Paulo city hall, but they have not yet responded.

Free pass in Brazil

According to data from the researcher at the University of São Paulo (USP), Daniel Santini, the country currently has 102 municipalities where there is already a full Free Pass, that is, it covers the entire transport system every day of the week. The most populous cities that offer free services are Caucaia (CE), Luziânia (GO), and Maricá (RJ).

Police action

The demonstration was accompanied by a strong police force, with the presence of the Riot Police, the Tactical Force, and the Special Police Actions Battalion (Baep). Even before the act began, police officers made arrests inside the República Metro station. A young detainee had his neck pressed to the ground by Baep agents – who were wearing a balaclava, making it impossible to identify their faces.

According to the Public Defender's Office of the State of São Paulo, the police arrested six adults and apprehended a minor. The Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of the State of São Paulo was contacted but has not yet responded. There is no information about the cause of the arrests and seizure, and where the detainees were taken.

Police officers also searched protesters' bags and forced some of them to show information from their cell phones. The event, which was scheduled to take place in a march at 6 pm, was delayed for more than an hour because the police did not accept the route intended by the organizers. They intended to move from Praça da República to Avenida Paulista, passing through Rua Augusta. The police did not accept this and offered three alternatives to the MPL. Follow Praça da República to the city hall, on the Chá viaduct; go to Praça da Sé; or take a walk to the Mackenzie metro station, on Rua da Consolação. The last alternative was the one accepted by the MPL.

The Public Security Secretariat (SSP) of the state of São Paulo did not inform how many people were detained, the cause of the arrests and where they were taken. In a statement, the ministry only said that the police presence aims to guarantee security and public order during the protest, “ensuring the right to free expression and demonstration, as well as protecting the integrity of protesters and other citizens. The PM remains on standby for any situations that require intervention.”