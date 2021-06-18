ofFlorian Naumann shut down

In the Scheuer constituency of Passau, major investments have recently been made in streets – the Greens already see the ministry as a “self-service shop”. The department denied this on request.

Berlin – The election campaign for the 2021 federal election is raging – after the Greens, the new top polls from the CDU and CSU * are now being targeted: SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz * recently identified the issue of lobbying as an open flank of the Union. The Greens are now bringing a similar accusation into the field: clientele politics.

The addressee is Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU). The budget expert of the Green parliamentary group, Sven-Christian Kindler, attested to him on Friday a “Bayern-First policy” in road construction: Scheuer had poured a warm rain of money on his constituency in Passau during his ministerial term and the transport department * to the Kindler’s accusation is that the “self-service shop” degenerates. The Green refers to the recent drastic increase in spending on road construction in the region. The ministry sees this, of course, at the request of Merkur.de* completely different.

Scheuer and the CSU in the criticism: Greens reprimand increasing road investments in the Passau district

Kindler refers to a request to the transport department. The documents are also there Merkur.de* read aloud – it says that since 2018, the year Scheuer took office, 130.3 million euros have been invested in motorways and federal highways in the Passau district *. And so, in the opinion of the Greens, a disproportionate amount: 36.7 percent of the investments since 2005 in the Passau district – a good 354 million according to the ministry in total – fell during this period, complains Kindler.

The Lower Saxony puts the figures in relation to a region in his home state: In the Gifhorn district, only just under 72 million euros have flowed into federal roads since 2005 – there have been no new buildings. Although new motorway routes would probably not have been in the interests of the Greens, as disputes in other federal states suggest.

“Since Scheuer became Federal Minister of Transport, the money for road construction in his constituency has increased significantly. Brazen, brazen, Scheuer, “ranted the Greens * MP:” It is high time that competence and decency are taken into account in the selection of the Federal Minister of Transport and that the existence of a CSU party book is not the sole criterion for making appointments. “

Scheuer’s ministry denies allegations – “clear and accepted mechanisms”

The Ministry rejects the allegations upon request from Merkur.de* but decidedly back. A spokeswoman said that there are clear mechanisms for the allocation of funds that are accepted by the countries. The basis is, for example, the requirement plan, the specific need for maintenance and the share of the federal states in the federal trunk road network. Project-related assignments also played a role.

Scheuer’s house mainly drew attention to the A94, which is being built in the Passau district; since 2007 there have been three new construction phases. In fact, since 2018 alone, this – in other parts of Bavaria still heavily controversial * – Project. Of course, it was decided before Scheuer’s term in office. “Basically, as soon as building permits for a section are available, construction will start,” the ministry said.

Minus the new buildings, the expenditures have remained fairly constant: “The costs of the renovation, expansion and maintenance measures have remained roughly at the same level in the past few years. For example, between 2013 and 2015, around 63 million euros were invested in the federal trunk roads, ”emphasized Scheuer’s department at the same time.

Greens shoot against Scheuer – not the first accusation of clientel politics

How many federal highways and motorways there are in the respective districts should also play a role in the regional distribution. The Gifhorn district, for example, has only a few kilometers of the A2 between Braunschweig and Hanover.

Nevertheless, it is not the first time that Scheuer has been suspected of generously distributing charities in the home of the CSU *: The award of a mobility center to Munich some time ago, for example, continues to cause trouble in the east of the republic: Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left) was still outraged in June 2021. And of course the CSU was involved in the motorway planning even before Scheuer’s ministerial time: Since 2009, Peter Ramsauer, Alexander Dobrindt and finally Scheuer have always been CSU politicians in the department at the helm. (fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.