We will have to wait another year or so before the first construction sites for the construction of the Passer-by of Bologna officially open, but in the meantime the project has obtained the Envision Platinum certification, the highest degree of economic, environmental and social sustainability awarded by ICMQ, the Institute of Certification and Quality Mark for construction products and services. We are talking about a project that aims to widen the motorway-ring road axis of the Emilian capital thanks to the creation of an extra lane in each direction of traveltogether with a package of interventions that push on the environmental sustainability of the work.

“This project paves the way for a new way of thinking and creating infrastructure in our country – the words of the CEO of Autostrade per l’Italia, Roberto Tomasi, reported in today’s edition of Il Corriere della Sera – The project includes more than 140 hectares of green areas and over 20 kilometers of cycle paths, but above all 4.5 million hours a year saved by users. An impressive number, which also means an improvement in the quality of life “. We are talking about a fundamental hub of the Italian motorway network, one of the busiest by motorists who often complain about queues and traffic jams: precisely to avoid these uncomfortable situations being so frequent, the construction of the Passante was decided, even if as mentioned for the first works will have to wait at least the beginning of 2023.

“The current site is not only not adequate, but it is now evident that it is not even safe – added the mayor of Bologna, Matteo Lepore, who claimed the sustainability objectives of the so-called new generation Passante – Over 1,350 tons of CO2 emissions per year, but also 50 megawatts of photovoltaics thanks to the agreement of Autostrade per l’Italia. With the current energy crisis, I think it is a great opportunity and a very important message “. Overall, approx 55 months of work before the work is completed.