City Juarez Chihuahua.- The passage of the cold front number 36 caused winds of more than up to 95 kilometers per hour that they generated yesterday blackouts in various sectors of Ciudad Juárezwhere the fall of fences, spectacular and treeswith no injuries reported.

On the Chihuahua-Juárez highway, in the El Sueco-Ahumada section, motorists reported low visibility due to dust storms.

The CEPC announced that in Casas Grandes the tree falldetachment of sheets and fall of advertisements, as in Janos.

In the municipality of Ascensión, the head of Civil Protection indicated that They presented falls of two spectacular ones, a post, two trees, three electricity mufflers, three fences, a grass fire, seven roofless houses, collapse of the roof of the baseball stadium in the Victoria sector, as well as strong gusts of wind at the junction to Juárez.

In Ahumada, the municipal authorities reported incidents such as an attempted fire in a garbage dump, a trailer overturning, and the fall of a post in the Ruiz Cortinez ejido.

Buenaventura reported that there were two grass fires, a fallen fence and a roofless school.

In Casas Grandes, he appeared a sheet detached in a housedetached power lines and two grass fires.

We recommend you read:

The C4 registered the fall of eight spectacular, 15 trees, nine poles, nine landslides, six short circuits, it is worth mentioning that the Federal Electricity Commission has already restored electrical service. So far there is only one report of a slightly injured person.