Monterey.- A good artificial intelligence (AI) may be just what the doctor ordered, or at least one day soon.

An AI system recently passed a radiology exam, with an average overall accuracy of 79.5 percent across 10 tests, researchers in the UK found. That’s not bad, considering that the average accuracy for human radiologists is 84.8 percent, Business Insider reported.

The researchers, who published their study in the British Medical Journal, wanted to determine whether or not an AI bot could pass the “quick report” part of the Fellowship of the Royal College of Radiologists (FRCR) exam that radiologists in the UK must pass to complete your training.

The quick reports section requires candidates to interpret 30 radiographs in 35 minutes.

To pass, candidates must correctly report at least 90 percent of the radiographs; the AI ​​scored over 90 percent on 2 of the 10 tests it took.

“This portion of the exam is designed to ‘stress test’ candidates for speed and accuracy, providing a mix of challenging normal and abnormal cases that are typically referred by general practice and the emergency department for radiological interpretation in clinical practice,” the researchers explained.

They used 10 simulated FRCR rapid report exams for the study. The AI ​​candidate was a commercially available Smarturgences tool developed by French company Milvue.

The study also included 26 radiologists who had taken and passed the actual FRCR exam within the past year.

When no uninterpretable images were used, those that the AI ​​does not record at all, the AI ​​candidate had an average overall accuracy of 79.5 percent and was able to pass 2 out of 10 exams. The radiologists were 84.8 percent accurate and passed 4 of the 10 exams.

For images that radiologists often misdiagnose, the AI ​​was only wrong 50 percent of the time.