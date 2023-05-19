After being eliminated in the semifinals of the Champions League against Manchester City, Real Madrid’s season can be considered over, the league championship has already been decided and nothing is at stake, the Copa del Rey is over and the team trained by Carlo Ancelotti and the highest competition in European football have parted ways.
The demands on a club like Real Madrid at the beginning of the season are always maximum, they always aspire to win all the titles in which the Madrid club participates. Now, with a Real Madrid that is no longer in dispute, we bring you a balance of the 2022/23 season of the white club.
The first title that Real Madrid played this season, having been the winner of the Champions League last season, was played against Eintracht Frankfurt, in a single match which ended 2-0 for the meringues
They played the final against FC Barcelona, a final in which the culé team was superior to those trained by Carlo Ancelotti, taking the game by three goals to one. The first title that Real Madrid was going to lose this season
The second title of the season for Real Madrid after beating Al-Ahly in the semifinals and Al Hilal in the final, thus proclaiming themselves champions of this trophy on February 11, 2023.
Real Madrid began this new season with the intention of defending the league title they won last season. But the reality has been different, it is true that the season has not finished yet, there are four games to be played, but we already have the Spanish league champion, FC Barcelona has been superior to all its rivals. The team coached by Carlo Ancelotti has not secured the runner-up either, as Atlético de Madrid is hot on the heels of the whites.
Real Madrid’s last title, and the one of the highest calibre, was recently won by beating Osasuna by two goals to one. In this competition, the white team put in a great performance, leaving the semifinal to remember as they came back from the tie against FC Barcelona, and not only that, winning the second leg four-nil.
The competition in which Real Madrid had put the spotlight this season, and it has gone wrong. They were knocked out by a Manchester City team that completely overwhelmed the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti, leaving the semifinal tie 5-1 on aggregate, a great humiliation for a club like Real Madrid.
It has been a bad season for Real Madrid. Suspense from the merengue club for 2022/23.
