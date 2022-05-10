Although there are eight teams that continue to focus on the 2022 Professional League Cup that is being played, since the quarterfinals of the competition will take place in the next few hours, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced the dates of the next Pass Market in the highest category of the domestic tournament.
Then, everything you need to know about the transfer windownumber of reinforcements that can be incorporated and other details of a moment that soccer fans enjoy as much as when the ball begins to roll: Boca, River and the other participating clubs lick their lips to improve their teams.
The winter pass book of the Professional League will open the Monday May 23, at 00.00 hoursone day after the end of the League Cup, which will have its defining match on Sunday the 22nd at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, in Córdoba.
The transfer window will close on Thursday, July 7, at 8:00 p.m.. However, there will be an exception: clubs that after 7/7 have transferred a footballer abroad (sale or loan), will have a special deadline to incorporate 1 replacement, up to Thursday, August 8, at 8:00 p.m..
The number of transfers to carry out in the pass market it will be unlimited: all the teams will be able, within the period just mentioned, to add the number of players they like, with no quantity limit.
Yes, you can represent another First Division club during the same tournament, as marked by Article 18.3 of the Regulation of the LPF: the same footballer can be registered with a maximum of three clubs during the same season, although he can only sign a list with up to two institutions.
