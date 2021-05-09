Asenjo: The save after a header shot in minute 5 was a warning of the barrage of rival occasions that were coming on him. The yellow goalkeeper could do little in all the goals he received, perhaps in the fourth the ball was not so crossed as to sneak into the goal, however it cannot be said that it was a sung. Medié Jiménez whistled a penalty after a very dubious action in which he went with everything to get the ball inside his area.

Pain: He suffered a lot on defense, although he managed to maintain his fortitude in the worst moments of the game. In attack, a lot was projected and a millimeter center was served to Moi Gómez for him to score.

Albiol: He missed Pau Torres by his side and he looked a bit tired. Above it did comply but in the electric sky attacks at times it was seen out of place.

Funes Mori: Quite exceeded both in the balls in depth and above. In the second goal Santi Mina did not cover him as he played and he won the game from above to score.

Stupiñán: It lasted 45 minutes. He showed depth to reach the rival goal and enjoyed a long shot that went up, but on a defensive level his side was very easy to overcome for the rivals, who generated constant danger there.

Capoue: Frustrated throughout the game, he ended up making childish mistakes. The Frenchman is used to being the ‘anchor’ of the team that avoids counterattacks, however today he was completely overcome by the avalanche of sky blue players. He committed a silly penalty that, although the referee was able to save himself, he made a strange movement with his ankle that gave rise to confusion.

Equal: Not surprisingly, he greatly noticed Thursday’s game in London. The midfielder was solvent in the exit of the ball, however, he needed to step on the rival area to give some sense of danger. He was replaced in ’65.

Trigueros: His legs also weighed after the physical display from London, however he had several flashes of magic that helped his team. In both Moi, the action is born from a deep pass from him to Peña that allowed him to have an advantage in the play.

Yeremy: One of the best in the game. The yellow squad went from more to less, but a meeting in which he once again had clear overflow actions and was able to score with a crossed shot, but crossed the leather too much.

Moi Gomez: He scored a good header goal at the penalty spot, however he lacked some bite to break the rival defensive line. He was substituted in 55.

Fer Child: He caught a couple of balls in the area but today he was not completely in tune. To highlight, a crossed shot from inside the area, although somewhat heeled, which lacked a bit of placement and the goal from Vigo was able to stop.

Changes

Alberto Moreno: He improved Estupiñán’s performance, especially at the defensive level. After his long injury, little by little he sees Alberto Moreno that Villarreal signed.



Coquelin: His entry into the green gave his team more control of the ball and to a certain extent slowed down the cons of the rivals, although it is true that they were already leading and attacking at a lower intensity.



Gerard Moreno: He lacked some mordant in the final meters to make shots of clear danger. The work in the creation of that last differential pass developed it very well and saw a penalty gate.



Raba: His entrance gave some fresh air to the team and took him one more step on the green.

Paco Alcacer: They did not find him throughout the game and he could barely articulate auction actions.



#Pass #Fail #Unit #carburize