In Puglia the regional legislature is lengthened and it is controversial. They do the same in Emilia and nobody says a word. The political scientist Pasquino: “It is a ballet of armchairs. In Pd Bonaccini is continuity with the past”

The Puglia Region and the Emilia Romagna Region have, in fact, lengthened the duration of the legislature with a regulatory change. The ground is being prepared for the next elections and an earthquake is being raised. From indiscretions of the national secretariat of the Pd, Bonaccini is given as a possible candidate for the European Championships in June 2024. With the regulatory change and Bonaccini resigning before the end of the legislature (January 2025), in Emilia Romagna people would vote a year later or if they did not run, 5 months later. The risk is that for almost a year power will be held by the current vice president, Irene Priolo, who is not elected in that role and is a candidate to succeed him.

We talked about it with the political scientist Gianfranco Pasquinoemeritus professor of political science at the University of Bologna and member of the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, almost a hundred books to his credit, the latest: “Between science and politics. An autobiography”, Utet editions.

Professor, what do you think?

“This is news that I find worrying. Does Bonaccini not only want to be secretary of the Democratic Party as president of the Region, but does he also want to be elected to the European Parliament?

We have this indiscretion from the national secretariat and even if the regional legislature were not a candidate, it would still be lengthened thanks to the new approved legislation…

“This idea of ​​doing an armchair ballet finds me absolutely against it. I find it a deception of the voters. There is no time to carry out the various offices well, it seems to me a purely political operation.

The consequences?

“I don’t see any positive consequences, given the complicated work that the secretary of a party should in any case do and that a European parliamentarian should equally do. So I am against this point and I am certainly also against extending the duration of the legislature. There is a fixed term, full stop. If you want to extend it, you have to declare it during the electoral campaign and the subsequently elected assembly must do it but at the beginning of the mandate, not at the end to gain another 5, 6, 7 months”.

How do you see the relationship with the voters?

“Times matter. Then the intentions that must be declared to the voters and the times in which the intention is introduced into a practice that I am against in any case count”

Considering the possible effects, don’t you think it’s a stretch?

“It’s a stretch and as I said, I’m absolutely against it, both in terms of methods and times. I think it’s something that shouldn’t be done. Among other things, it also heavily affects the popularity of the Regions, which have many other problems to solve, problems of governance, of using the resources at their disposal, problems of being able to improve the lives of their citizens that very few Regions have managed to do in the Italian context. Perhaps Emilia-Romagna can boast of this result which is due to the stability of the rulers. Other regions cannot even talk about this outcome”

Did I understand correctly, do you also have an unfavorable opinion on Bonaccini on the candidacy for secretary?

“Of course, also because there is a precedent, Zingaretti who continued to be president of the Lazio region. He was not a good party secretary and now I also fear that in Lazio the Democratic Party will lose its majority in the Region ”

But is your opposition to the simultaneity of the two roles, secretary and president of the Region?

“Exactly, and that’s important enough. A role must be filled until its end, especially if it was conquered during the electoral campaign, except in exceptional cases “

Bonaccini is touring Italy to apply for the secretariat of the Democratic Party. What is your idea of ​​his party project?

“I am fundamentally against the continuity of the Democratic Party. And Bonaccini is continuity in addition to the fact that he has a ‘Renzian’ past that leaves me absolutely uneasy. Continuity, I believe, could not make any significant contribution to the revitalization of the party”

