The daughters decided not to open the envelope but here’s what would have happened outside the broadcast.

The story of Easter aired in the last episode of You’ve Got Mail was one of the most popular of the evening. The man has asked for the program’s help to mend his relationship with his three children whom he hasn’t seen or heard from for 6 years.

It all started when Pasquale discovered his wife’s betrayal and decided to separate. He tried to stay close to his children in Milan but when his ex-wife joined another man, he lost his job and returned to Naples.

From that moment on, relations with the children cooled down more and more until the day of the first communion of the youngest son to which he had not been invited. At that point Pasquale picks up the phone and calls his ex-wife and his children, resulting in a violent argument with one of his daughters who comes to threaten him. At that point the man decides to interrupt all relations and to wait for a step from them, if they would have liked it. A step which, however, has never arrived in recent years.

For this Pasquale has sent for his daughters Cristina and Stefania and his wife’s new partner Cyrus who in all these years has replaced him as a father figure.

If Cristina has admitted that she has good memories of her father and that she is ready to forgive him even if it has had an effect hearing her never say the word dad, for Stefania the situation is a little more complex and the girl has admitted that she was traumatized.

In the end the girls and Ciro decided not to open the envelope with the promise of feeling calmly outside the program to try to mend the tear.

At the end of the episode, many viewers wondered if this rapprochement actually happened. Looking at the official social page of You’ve Got Mail it would seem not. In fact, the editorial staff updates if there are important news but this time they didn’t. For this reason, everything suggests that Pasquale has not resolved his disagreements with his daughters.