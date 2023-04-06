The former defender was the captain of the two AC Milan players at the time common in Tuscany: “Top quality guys. Rade gives his best in a three-man midfielder, but he can also play as playmaker and playmaker. Ismael thinks of a higher speed after Arsenal”
A salute to the past, before the most important 180 minutes of the season. This is the curious case of Krunic and Bennacer, who find Empoli again to refocus their first steps. Gavetta and effort, towards the test of 9. From Serie B to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the two Rossoneri started together in Tuscany and went through the last few years arm in arm, passing through the Scudetto and an increasingly central role in Pioli’s Milan.
#Pasqual #Bennacer #Krunics #Empoli #Destined
Leave a Reply