A salute to the past, before the most important 180 minutes of the season. This is the curious case of Krunic and Bennacer, who find Empoli again to refocus their first steps. Gavetta and effort, towards the test of 9. From Serie B to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the two Rossoneri started together in Tuscany and went through the last few years arm in arm, passing through the Scudetto and an increasingly central role in Pioli’s Milan.