Pasolini's murder, a new commission of inquiry proposed in the Senate. From Meloni to Sangiuliano, the author of the new “manifesto” of the Italian right

Last December 12, the proposal to establish a new commission of inquiry into themurder of Pier Paolo Pasolini. It's not the first.

There commission of inquiry into the death of PPP will have the “task of carrying out investigations and in-depth analysis in order to fully re-evaluate the investigative activity carried out in the phases following the crime; examine deeds and documents collected to date by the judicial authority relating to the murder, arranging the necessary investigative investigations; verify the motive and perpetrators of the murder”. Pier Paolo Pasolini was a great poet, writer and film director; one word to summarize all these cultural activities is “intellectual”.

Pasoliniunlike many other intellectuals of that time and of the present, however, he was a “disorganic intellectual” in the sense that he was never complacent with Power, much less that of his initial political area of ​​reference, that is, that Italian Communist Party which kicked him out in 1949 for his declared homosexuality and in the name of a Togliatti-style respectability that wanted to mimic the (then) bourgeois values ​​in the face of the “free love” advocated by the Soviets in the October Revolution.

In the 1950s he moved to teach in the capital in semi-poverty, initially staying in the degraded villages of Eastern Rome whose burning sheets of metal and whose people would sing in his operas, as in the film Beggar. Then, as his economic condition improved, he lived in Monteverde and finally in Eur.

The night of November 2, 1975 was cold and windy at the Ostia Idroscalo. A surreal panorama that has not changed since then. A world apart, frozen in time. It was a violent act, a brutal crime that seemed to have been cut out of one of his books, “Boys of Life” and “A Violent Life”. A young man addicted to prostitution, Pino Pelosi nicknamed “the frog”, was accused and convicted of the murder. Earlier the poet and the boy had stopped to have dinner To the blond Tiber, a place that still exists shortly after the beginning of via Ostiense. Pelosi had taken some spaghetti with garlic and oil, even though it was already late and the place was closing, while Pasolini had only wanted a banana and a beer, having already had dinner before. They left the place, according to the testimony of Mrs. Giuseppina, the owner, around twenty past midnight and headed towards Ostia.

Only two hours later Pelosi would be there arrested on the seaside promenade, while driving the artist's Alfa Romeo Giulia GT at very high speed and against traffic. A complicated story, the definitive truth of which has never come to light. Pelosi changed his version of events several times, admitting that he was not alone that night and that it had been an ambush. The body of the writer, who was wearing light blue trousers and a green t-shirt, was found by a woman at dawn, lying on the ground. The possible motives followed one another over the years: from the homosexual encounter that ended badly, which was the initial one of the “boy of life”, to the neo-fascist matrix, to a revenge matured in the world of the energy majors for what was revealed in the unfinished novel (published posthumously) Petrolium. Pasolini was an ideologically controversial author.

The left has always appropriated it but the director was never tender with the PCI who kicked him out for “moral unworthiness”. Just think of his positions against abortion and the students demonstrating in Valle Giulia to understand this. The poet sided without hesitation with the police, true “sons of the people” as opposed to the rich and spoiled “daddy's boys” who played at being intellectuals.

This position of his caused a scandal and while the debates continued at the headquarters of l'Espresso with the writer friend Alberto Moravia on the student grill, Pasolini was always adamant in his position of criticism of those who today would be defined as “radical – chic” and who still infest the editorial offices of certain newspapers, “bad teachers” always in vogue. The Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, speaking at the recent FdI party in Atreju, made an unexpected and meritorious announcement: “In 2025 we will have an exhibition on Pasolini and Yukio Mishima, two great men of letters, Italian and Japanese”.

This is not a banal “clearance to the right” of the figure of the intellectual but a process of critical revision to better define his complex human and artistic figure. The same Giorgia Meloniin her autobiography “Io sono Giorgia” (Rizzoli, 2021) quote a poem, cleverly hidden by the left. Pier Paolo Pasolini, in his last wonderful poem, had written right-wing verses, given that the PCI had kicked him out and the red partisans had killed his brother Guido, part of the Osoppo White Brigades, in the Porzûs massacre.

But let's read directly what he writes premier (page 200 – 201): “…But I'm not talking about a materialist right, far from it. I'm talking about one divine right and, like others before me, to paint its forms I will rely on the most irregular Italian intellectual of the post-war period: Pier Paolo Pasolini. It may seem like a paradox, but the last composition written by the Friulian poet is truly a political, conservative manifesto of extraordinary beauty and coherence. In Greetings and best wishes Pasolini delivers his ideal testament into the hands of a beardless fascist from the Seventies:

'Take this burden on your shoulders… Defend the fields between the town and the countryside, with their abandoned ears. Defend the meadow between the last house in the village and the canal… Defend, preserve, pray!' In the following verses Pasolini will repeat his passionate invitation to defend, conserve and pray three times. 'Inside our world, say you are not bourgeois, but a saint or a soldier: a saint without ignorance, a soldier without violence. He carries with the hands of a saint or soldier the intimacy with the King, the divine Right that is within us, in our sleep '”. Meloni continues: “It would be difficult to find more lyrical words to define a profound and widespread political thought such as that which innervates the Italian right.”

And we cannot forget one of his most beautiful and dramatic films, like “The Gospel according to Matthew” from 1964, a “scandalous” film for the conformist culture of the time. A spiritual but neorealist film, in merciless black and white that highlights the stones of Matera where it was filmed. A poor and derelict Christ, a Saint Peter with the features of a vulgar man, with his mother Susanna playing the elderly Madonna.

The inspiration of a “secular religiosity” embarrassed the Communist Party which found itself a very difficult character to manage in the midst of the Cold War. The thought of the poet, writer and director was therefore also undoubtedly conservative, certainly outside the patterns banally proposed for years by a left of which the great Friulian was always critical. Let's hope that this new Commission really sheds light on an unsolved crime.

