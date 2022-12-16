Pier Paolo Pasolini had gone to Ostia to recover the films of the film Salò: the hypothesis of the Commission of Inquiry

The murder of Pier Paolo Pasolini could be linked to the theft of the original films of some scenes from his film “Salò and the 120 Days of Sodom”, which was still in production. The writer-director would have gone to the Idroscalo di Ostia, where he was later killed, precisely to be able to recover them.

This is the hypothesis that emerges from the final report of the Parliamentary Anti-Mafia Commission of the last legislature, released today. In this hypothesis, the Commission adds, “significant criminal groups” such as the Banda della Magliana would be involved in the crime.

The report of the Commission of Inquiry

In the report filed by the Commission it is also specified that “solutions of a judicial nature now appear completely improbable. But it remains useful, from a historical perspective, that the research on the motive and on the methods of the aggression that caused Pasolini’s death, both never clarified, should eventually be resumed in the light of the albeit embryonic findings that emerged from the activity of the Commission of Inquiry”.