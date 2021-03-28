A man who had been stabbed in confusing circumstances by his partner, in the Correntina city of Passage of the Free, died this weekend. The woman claimed that it was an accidental event, but Justice ordered her detention and now it will be charged by homicide.

Claudio Marcelo Castillo, 24 years old, was admitted to the intensive care sector of the Hospital “San José”, where he had entered on Wednesday evening with a deep stab wound to the chest.

Castillo was injured on Wednesday around 6 p.m. in the house he shared with his partner, Monica Gabriela Rios (24), at 1500 Maestro Llanes street, in the La Torcaza neighborhood. The man managed to ask for help and it was his neighbors who alerted the Police and an ambulance took the Castle urgently to the Hospital. The young man was found in a pool of blood.

Before the police, the woman reported that she and her partner were about to eat when she accidentally stabbed him with a kitchen knife. The woman said she approached Castillo from behind and injured him when she tried to hug him with the knife in her hand. Then he claimed that his partner fell on the knife and that caused the thrust in the area of ​​the left nipple.

The version of the woman did not convince the investigators, who gave intervention to the Court of Instruction. Ríos was detained to investigate the incident and two knives were seized from the house.

Now it is being investigated among the relatives of the victim and the woman if there was a history of spousal violence. In principle, there would be no complaints, it transpired. That is why the testimonies that can be added in the coming days will be key.

The situation of the woman was complicated because, from being accused of attempted homicide, she went on to homicide and the minimum penalty for this crime is eight years in jail.

Nadia Navarro Montenegro (23) was prosecuted on Tuesday for the murder of Alejo Oroño (22), her boyfriend and father of her 20-month-old baby. The event occurred on February 10, after 1 a.m., in William Morris, Hurlingham’s party, and prompted legislators from Together for Change to promote a bill to protect men from gender-based violence.

Fernando Soto, lawyer for the victim’s family, will appeal the measure, since he does not agree with the classification, which provides for a penalty of 8 to 25 years. “It is an aggravated homicide, because they had a romantic relationship and a child in common. Corresponds to one life imprisonment. We consider that the same norms of femicide should be applied ”.

After the fact, more than 10 organizations demand that the “Alejo Law”. “We have to close the gender gap and address violence from a comprehensive perspective, there have been at least 21 male victims in the last 44 days in the hands of their partners or exes, but no one talks about that and there are no special protocols to protect them,” he said. the national deputy, Eduardo Cáceres.

