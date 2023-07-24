Paso Adelante arrives on Netflix in Italy from August 1st. A piece of news that has begun to spread on the social networks of the over 30s in Italy, of those who were teenagers in the early 2000s when, in the midst of the phenomenon They will be famous then become Friends of Maria De Filippi, Italy 1 aired this Spanish series set in a school of aspiring dancers. Friendships, dreams, loves, teenage rivalries that made the hearts of young millennials beat faster, who didn’t know they were millennials, when social media hadn’t yet created generational divisions and made everything a passing phenomenon.

​

The spanish tv series Paso Adelante it began to spread through the corridors of high schools, quickly becoming a cult. And those kids of yesterday, grown up today, have long been calling for the arrival of the series on the platform, given that it had already been uploaded in Spain for a couple of years. Above all, however, they hope to be able to see UPA Nextthe sequel / revival of Paso Adelante which also saw the return of the actors of original cast Miguel Angel Munoz who plays Rober, Monica Cruz who is Silvia and Beatriz Luengo (Lola), along with a class of young dancers.