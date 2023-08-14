Milei, on the post-election morning: “The only one who sent me a message was Mauricio Macri”

Argentina is still accommodated after the victory of the libertarian Javier Milei in the primaries. With 97% of the tables scrutinized, La Libertad Avanza has been imposed with 30.04% of the votes. From behind, the right-wing alliance Juntos por el Cambio (JxC), whose candidates have shared 28%, and the ruling Peronism, with 27%, look at him.

Argentine politics has received its triumph in silence. “The only one who sent me a message was Mauricio Macri,” Milei said this Monday morning in a radio interview. The former president (2015-2019) had tried to bring him closer to his space at the beginning of the year, but they could not reach an agreement. Despite the fact that his alliance, JxC, will have to fight for the presidency, Macri has tried to capitalize on the libertarian’s triumph. “Adding the results of Javier Milei and ours, this majority of Argentines who propose a profound change that has not existed in decades is enormous,” wrote in a tweet.

Milei has “an excellent relationship” with the former president, as he has recounted many times in recent months. She will have to see how she influences the campaign towards the presidential elections on October 22. Milei, who also had a certain sympathy with Bullrich, Macri’s former Security Minister, now affirms that the link is broken after months of disputing the vote of the hardest right in the country. “It’s very difficult to rebuild that bond, very difficult to go back,” Milei said this morning on Radio La Red.

While national politics is coming out of the shock, the Argentine libertarian has already received some congratulations outside the country. “Congratulations on your new electoral victory in Argentina against the most radical left!” The Spanish extreme right of Vox congratulated him in a message shared by its leader, Santiago Abascal.

“A year ago it was a dream, then it became a goal and today it is a reality. A great beginning of what could be the real change that Argentina needs,” said Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the former Brazilian president and federal representative in his country. “With neighbors free from socialism, Brazil has a more propitious environment to resume the path of freedom.” José Antonio Kast, leader of the Chilean extreme right, sent him “all his support for the tough fight that is coming.” A whole family photo.