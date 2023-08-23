‘Pasión de gavilanes’ revolutionized TV almost 20 years ago with the love story of the Elizondo sisters and the Reyes brothers. Now, the Colombian telenovela will return to Peruvian television, this time, through Latina screens. Of course, hawk fever has gripped even the most famous stars of the aforementioned channel, including Nelly Rossinelli, who is part of the jury of ‘The great chef: celebrities’.

Where to see the return of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’?

‘Pasión de gavilanes’ already has a channel chosen for its arrival on Peruvian TV: “Latina Televisión will dress up to premiere the most successful international soap opera: ‘Pasión de gavilanes’. This new bet from the television house seeks to generate great emotions in Peruvians through the unbridled love story between the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters”, indicated in a press release.

When can you see ‘Pasión de gavilanes’?

‘Pasión de gavilanes’ can be seen in Latina from September 4. You can tune in to the soap opera through the channel’s TV signal or, failing that, use the mobile app to view the content.

‘Pasión de gavilanes’ will return to national television to captivate the public with its story of love and revenge. Photo: Telemundo

Cast of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Mario Cimarro as Juan Reyes Guerrero

Paola Rey as Jimena Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Juan Alfonso Baptista as Oscar Reyes Guerrero

Natasha Klauss as Sara ‘Sarita’ Elizondo Acevedo de Reyes

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes Guerrero

Jorge Cao as Don Martin Acevedo

Kristina Lilley as Gabriela Acevedo de Elizondo

Juan Pablo Shuk as Fernando Escandon

Gloria Gomez as Eva Rodriguez.

