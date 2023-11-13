‘Pasión de gavilanes’, the successful Telemundo soap opera, began airing in October 2003 until July 2004, when its first season ended. A second installment, 18 years later, delighted all fans of the fiction created by the writer Julio Jimenez, who were able to enjoy more of the history of the Elizondo Kings. Precisely, with the release of part 2 of the novel, the question arose about the fate of the minor who played Juan Davidson who Juan and Rule They had during the broadcast of season 1, and in the sequel he is played by Bernardo Flores.

However, more than one person was shocked to discover that the person who actually played Juan David was a girl by the name of Valeria Garcia, who at 8 months stole the hearts of the novel’s followers. In the following note, we will tell you what happened to her 20 years after the beginning of ‘Passion of Hawks’ and what it looks like today.

What happened to Valeria García, actress who played Juan David in ‘Pasión de gavilanes’?

The actress Valeria Garcia Mendezwho is currently 20 years old, was selected for the role, as revealed by Caracol Televisión, for her good behavior on the set, since many children cried when they were carried by the actors of the novel, something that did not happen with Valeria. whose calm and tranquility fell in love with the entire production of ‘Passion of Hawks’.

Valeria García participated in ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ when she was just 8 months old. Photo: Instagram Valeria García

During an interview with said medium in 2021, García indicated that, despite his young age at the time, he was able to have very close relationships with some of the actors in the novel. “I even called Jorge Cao ‘abelo’ and I felt like he was my grandfather. I have been full, full, connected with him and with Kristina Lilley. “I can’t reveal many things, but there is a preparation that I am doing to continue with this, which I started doing when I was little like Juan David,” said the young woman.

How does Valeria García look like today?

Currently, García is dedicated to creating content on social networks and continues with her preparation as an actress, as she commented in the previously mentioned interview. On her Instagram account (@valmendezofficial) has 109,000 followers and usually posts photographs of herself with different styles, as well as some videos in funny situations, in order to entertain her audience.

However, despite the time that has passed since his passage through ‘Passion of Hawks’does not forget his beginnings, since he has some snapshots of that stage, in one he appears with Danna García, who played Norma Elizondohis mother in fiction, while in the other he appears with Mario Cimarro, who gave life to Juan Reyeshis father’.

