What happened to the actor of Benito Santos outside of TV? | ”Pasión de gavilanes”, Telemundo’s star television series, continues to tell the time. Every day that passes, fans of this popular Colombian soap opera want to know more about how the story would continue after the second part became a success for Netflix. On the other hand, the followers are also curious to know what has happened to the characters, especially those who did not return for the sequel, including the ‘Unbearable, unbearable’ Benito Santos.

Benito Santos, one of the funniest characters in Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: Telemundo

Who is Benito Santos in “Pasión de gavilanes”?

Benedict was nephew of Raquel and Calixto Uribebesides being the brother of Leandro Santos. This character with a unique personality was responsible for bringing laughter to the telenovela. Although at first he fell a little bad for how curious he was, his occurrences ended up brightening each chapter.

He always lived behind Raquel in order to obtain his inheritance and part of the day is dedicated to annoy his brother Leandro and his cousin Ruth, adopted daughter of the Uribe couple. On the other hand, he had to look for a girlfriend, because it was the condition that Raquel gave him in exchange for leaving him something of hers.

Benito with his aunt Raquel. Photo: Telemundo

Who actor plays Benito Santos from “Pasión de gavilanes”?

Giovanni Suarez Forero He gave life to the peculiar Benito Santos, a role that gave him great recognition in acting. However, what was expected did not happen. The Colombian actor only transcended in productions such as “Decisiones” (2006) and “Married with children” (2004 – 2006).

Despite this, he had a great job opportunity in Venezuela, where he was offered a managerial position in a technology company. He, along with his wife and first daughter, moved to the neighboring country to work for 10 years.

After being Benito Santos in Pasión de gavilanes, the actor looked for other roles. Photo: Telemundo

Benito Santos after “Passion of hawks” | PHOTOS

Unfortunately, as Giovanni commented in an interview conducted in 2020 on the “La red” program, the company closed, so he was left without a job. This was not an obstacle for him, because entered the trade: the purchase and sale of various merchandise.

During that time, had her second baby, who at birth became ill, in the hospital, with a bacterium due to the lack of asepsis in the operating room. The little boy spent more than a month in the health center to finally recover.

Giovanni Suarez Forero. Photo: Instagram/@sutaboy

Having your third childThe unforgettable Benedict from “Passion of hawks” and his wife returned to Colombia. He looked again for some acting roles, but did not find any.

He did not give up and tried again with a personal business: a page selling baby items.

Giovanni Suárez Forero walking around Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Instagram/@sutaboy

Unfortunately, Suárez contracted COVID-19 and that situation left him in a critical situation at the health level. Once again, as if someone cared for him, he stepped forward and beat the disease.

Currently, Giovanni is very active on his social media, for which many have noticed his great physical change. The actor, after the separation from his wife for 15 years, now weighs 85 kg (according to information from Publimetro Colombia).

This is what Giovanni Suárez Forero currently looks like. Photo: Instagram/@sutaboy

What will Passion for hawks 2 be about?

This new story will start with an unexpected crime, which involves the death of a teacher. This tragic event will put the Elizondo and the Kings, because the evidence indicates that the culprits would be the children of one of the leading couples. AND This will unleash a long story in which love and loyalty will once again be put to the test for everyone. .

What is “Pasión de gavilanes” about? Photo: composition/Telemundo

Which actors in the novel have died?

Over the years and after the success of Passion of Hawks, some of the cast members have passed away. Next, we show you a list of the actors and actresses with their characters in the famous soap opera:

Ferdinand Runner – Calixto Uribe, husband of Raquel Santos

He died at the age of 79 from serious injuries previously left in a traffic accident in which he was hit by a motorcycle.

July of the Sea – Leónidas Coronado, father-in-law of Ruth Uribe and in love with Melissa Santos

The actor died at the age of 75 as a result of a respiratory condition added to the aftermath of a stroke.

Herbert King – Herzog Vargas, henchman of the villain Armando Navarro

A heart attack ended the actor’s life in 2018.

liliana lozano – Esperanza, partner of Óscar Reyes whom he helped at his stall in the plaza

In 2009, the actress was found dead along with Fabio Vargas (brother of drug trafficker Leonidas Vargas) outside a hotel in Pradera, Valle del Cauca.