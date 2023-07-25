‘Pasión de gavilanes’ is a Colombian telenovela produced by Telemundo. This fiction premiered on October 21, 2003 and its success was such that it was broadcast in various Latin American countries, even reaching Europe (Poland, Serbia, Romania) and Asia (China, Israel). Therefore, in 2021 its second season was confirmed, which was released on February 14, 2022.

However, not all the actors and actresses returned for the continuation of ‘Passion of Hawks’, one of them was Andrea Villarreal, the actress who played ‘Panchita’. This is due to the fact that he moved away from television to develop a new professional life completely away from the screens.

What happened to Andrea Villarreal (‘Panchita’ in ‘Pasión de gavilanes’)?

19 years after the end of the first season of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’, most of the actors and actresses who participated in the novel continued their artistic careers in acting; however, this was not the case Andrea Villareal. The Colombian singer also moved away completely from the screens to dedicate herself to another of her passions: drawing.

Thanks to her great talent with the pencil, the interpreter of ‘panchita’ decided to exploit his ability by becoming professional tattoo artist. This is the profession that he currently exercises, although he does not rule out returning to acting.

What does Andrea Villarreal look like today?

We all knew her as ‘Panchita’ Lopez, a recurring character in ‘Passion of Hawks’ who was the assistant of Rosario Montes and singer of the Alcalá bar. In the novel, we saw Andrea Villarreal with cowgirl outfits; However, today she looks very different, since she now has her body tattooed and even shaved part of her hair to show off a modern and radical look at 42 years of age.

This is the radical change of Andrea Villarreal, who played ‘Panchita’ in ‘Pasión de gavilanes’. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Twitter

